Detroit's Unemployment Nears 50%

The unemployment situation in Detroit has truly become dire as the “real” unemployment number climbs to 45 per cent.



Detroit News: Despite an official unemployment rate of 27 per cent, the real jobs problem in Detroit may be affecting half of the working-age population, thousands of whom either can’t find a job or are working fewer hours than they want.

Using a broader definition of unemployment, as much as 45 per cent of the labour force has been affected by the downturn.

And that doesn’t include those who gave up the job search more than a year ago, a number that could exceed 100,000 potential workers alone.

