Almost every top leader Larry Page appointed in 2011 is gone or in a new role

Google Alan Eustace, who led Google’s ‘Knowledge’ group, is retiring.

Another large reorganization could be on the horizon for Google, sources tell TechCrunch.

The latest shake-up starts with Alan Eustace, Google’s SVP of Knowledge, who TechCrunch confirmed is retiring.

Eustace — who broke the world record for highest-altitude space jump in October 2014 — has been at Google for about 13 years.

Eustace’s departure highlights just how much Google’s top management has shifted since Larry Page took over in 2011. At the time, he had seven senior product VPs reporting to him.

As of October 2014, Page announced he would be taking a step back to focus on the “bigger picture” at Google while Sundar Pichai got way more management responsibility (although Pichai won’t oversee YouTube, or other companies within Google like Nest or Calico).

Besides Eustace, here are the other top execs who have moved since Page reclaimed the CEO role in 2011:

Jeff Huber used to lead Google’s local and commerce division, but he joined Google X, the company’s stealthy research lab, in 2013. He’s still the division’s senior vice president.

Susan Wojcicki was an early Googler and led advertising for many years. She replaced Salar Kamangar as the CEO of YouTube in February 2014.

In 2011, Android founder Andy Rubin was still running that division at Google. In 2013, he switched roles, heading up a new division experimenting with robots. In October 2014, he decided to leave the company all together to focus on a new startup incubator for hardware-focused companies.

Until February 2014, Salar Kamangar was running YouTube. When Wojcicki took over, he became the new SVP of products. We haven’t heard much about him since.

Vic Gundotra used to lead Social at Google (he was responsible for building and launching Google+), but he left the company in April 2014 after eight years at the company. When he left, Gundotra said he wanted to leave Google to do something new.

Former Chrome SVP Sundar Pichai added Android and Apps to his plate. Then, when Larry Page announced that he would focus on other things, Sundar started overseeing almost all of the company’s product areas, including search, maps, Google+, commerce and ads, and infrastructure teams. He’s essentially Google’s new second-in-command.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.