Almost As Cool As Android: Google Adds NYC Subway Directions

Some people are phone nerds. We (Peter Kafka, that is) really like both maps and the subway (seriously!). So this is almost as cool as today’s other Google news. AP via Crains:



Google is showing travellers how to navigate New York City via mass transit.

The nation’s biggest public transportation system was added Tuesday to the popular search engine’s mapping service.

Now, people looking up locations in the city will get public-transit options alongside driving directions. The feature includes information about subways, buses and commuter railroads.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and some other organisations already provide transit trip planners. Google executives note that theirs is integrated with other search features, such as street views and restaurant reviews.

Google offers transit information in about 70 other cities worldwide, including Chicago and Tokyo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.