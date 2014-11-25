Almost All Of The Apartments In This Landmark Sydney Complex Sold Within Four Hours

Photo: YouTube

Apartments within the $250 million Sydney by Crown development on Clarence Street sold out in the first day, with buyers in Australia, Jakarta and Singapore securing the properties at the weekend.

According to the Crown Group, “95 per cent” of the 220 off-the-plan residential apartments were sold within four hours.

One-bedroom apartments in the complex started at $826,650 for around 500 pre-registered buyers in Sydney, followed by releases in Jakarta and Singapore.

The Crown Group said total sales amounted to $173.1 million – around $73 million above estimated sale prices – but would not disclose how much the four penthouses sold for or how many properties made up the remaining 5 per cent of apartments that were not sold.

Sydney by Crown is the only new apartment building in the CBD to launch before the end of 2014.

