Turns Out That Almost All Of China's Recent GDP Growth Came from Government Stimulus

An excerpt from Caixin shows just how much the Chinese economy depended on government stimulus during the 2009 downturn. The Chinese government accounts for the lion’s share of infrastructure investment, whether through state-controlled enterprises or support for the nation’s property market.



Yet strip away infrastructure investment, and the Chinese economy would have barely grown last year:

Caixin:

Remember that China posted growth in 2009 of 9.1 per cent, a merely respectable achievement by Chinese standards, but impressive nonetheless in the midst of a global financial catastrophe. Most of this came from new infrastructure investment, which probably added 8 percentage points, offsetting a sharp fall in exports. Yet although China’s huge stimulus package was a great success, it also stored up serious problems for the future.

