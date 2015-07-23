Almost 150,000 Samsung washing machines are being recalled after a fire risk was discovered

Samsung washing machine. Photo: Samsung

More than 144,000 Samsung washing machines sold across Australia are being recalled after more than 200 caught fire.

Six top loader models, sold nationally between 2010 and 2013, are included in the national goverment recall.

In some cases, moisture has penetrated the electrical connectors of the machines, causing them to catch fire.

A voluntary recall has been in place since 2013, however, just 51% of affected machines have been inspected and fixed.

“The previous ‘voluntary’ recall may have led some people to think it was optional to take part — far from it,” NSW fair trading minister Victor Dominello said.

“Affected consumers need to take action and have their washing machine inspected and repaired.”

Owners of the following machines have been advised to contact Samsung and organise to have them repaired, replaced or refunded.

Affected models:

SW75V9WIP/XSA

SW65V9WIP/XSA

SW80SPWIP/XSA

WA85GWGIP/XSA

SW70SPWIP/XSA

WA85GWWIP/XSA

