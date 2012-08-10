Meet America's Newest Sweetheart: Allyson Felix

After finally winning gold in her third Olympics, American sprinter Allyson Felix has become America’s newest sweetheart.



Allyson Felix and her wholesomeness will race into your heart after you watch this video:

And Don’t Miss…

• Why Everyone Should (And Will) Fall In Love With Sally Pearson

• This Video Shows Why Everyone Is In Love With Lolo Jones

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.