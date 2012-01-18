Need A Good Hiking Trail? AllTrails Is Working With National Geographic To Be Yelp For The Outdoors

AllTrails is like Yelp for the outdoors. It reviews and rates trails, and it just scored a big partnership with National Geographic.



Now AllTrails will give users access to more maps and editorial content. Its newly branded website went live today.

Russell Cook, co-founder of AllTrails, tells us his site has 200,000 registered users; 22 different activities are mapped and rated including hiking, rock climbing, snowboarding, and skiing.

Cook, a wilderness lover, created AllTrails out of frustration. He never knew which trails to try. In January 2010, he launched his site. Last November it secured a $400,000 seed round from 500Startups and others.

Prior to founding AllTrails, Cook worked for Microsoft and then started a company with Polaris Ventures’ Ryan Spoon to help athletes get recruited.

“Microsoft had a major influence in my overall approach to developing products since, despite what people may see on the outside, they are so user focused,” says Cook.

The outdoor information on AllTrails is free and available on the Web, iPhone, and Android.

Next month, the site will start generating revenue by offering a $2.99 premium subscription model. The premium subscription will give users access to advanced maps with more details such as elevation profiles and discounts to retail stores.

Here’s AllTrails’ new look:

