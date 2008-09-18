AllThingsD Raids SAI, Steals Peter Kafka

Mainstream media strikes back: A raiding party from Dow Jones stormed our offices this afternoon and ran off with our Managing Editor, Peter Kafka. He was last seen being hustled off into the sunset by AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg.



Peter helped us launch SAI and has been a major contributor to our success over the past year. He’s a good man and a talented journalist, and we wish him all the best.

See Also: Peter Kafka: Born in Wales, Raised in Minnesota

