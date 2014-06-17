Allstate Supports Gay Couples With Touching Animated Film

A new animated film from Allstate encourages equality and protection for everyone.

The ad tells the story of a lonely young man as he searches for someone to accept him for who he is, and features an animated version of openly gay singer Eli Lieb. The story is beautifully told to Lieb’s ballad “Safe In My Hands.” The release of Allstate’s new ad comes just in time for LGBT pride month.

Lieb told Mashable that he hopes that his song, along with the animated ad from Allstate, can help people who may be struggling with their own identity feel confident and comfortable in their own skin.

The film opens in a baseball field as a young boy with an oversized hand picks up a baseball and waves it proudly in the air, but the weight of his own hand is too much for him. He falls over and starts to cry.

Now grown up, the young man sits in a diner, and as he reaches for his cup of coffee, he accidentally knocks it over with his hand.

Later, the man stands in a subway station where a young mother and a group of men all make faces and snicker at him. He hides his oversized hand under his coat and looks away in shame.

The film cuts to the man running to catch an elevator. As he sticks his hand between the closing doors, another large hand reaches out from inside the elevator to grab his.

The man and his new friend, singer Eli Lieb, start spending time together in public. Lieb reaches out and grabs the young man’s hand as Lieb sings “So take my hand, let them stare. I’m with you, I don’t care.”

The two walk proudly together, hand in hand, as the animation fades to a real-life Lieb holding hands with his partner.

The ad ends with the line, “Being visible should never leave you feeling vulnerable.” The line has also been used in one of Allstate’s previous print campaigns supporting LGBT pride month.

Allstate’s film is part of its larger Out Holding Hands LGBT campaign, which encourages people to upload their photos showing them being affectionate in public to either Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #OutHoldingHands.

Here’s the full film:

