REPORT: Gloria Allred Is Finally Jumping Into The General Petraeus Sex Scandal

One of the beautiful twins tied to the General Petraeus sex scandal has hired celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred, ABC News’ Katie Hinman tweeted today.The woman who reportedly hired Allred, Natalie Khawam, is the identical twin of Jill Kelley, the “other, other woman” in the Petraeus scandal.



Kelley is the one who complained to the FBI that she’d received harassing emails from Petraeus biographer Paula Broadwell.

Those emails uncovered the affair between Petraeus and Broadwell that brought down the general.

It’s not clear why Khawam has hired Allred. But she has been skewered in the press, with revelations about an embarrassing custody fight with her husband surfacing last week.

