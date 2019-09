Chelsea-based marketing and media firm Alloy is taking on up to $25 million in debt: It has a $15 million revolver and a $10M term loan. In its Q1 ending April 30, Alloy lost $1.7 million on $38 million of revenue and ended the quarter with $12.6 million cash on hand. Filing via Yahoo Finance.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.