Alloy Digital Acquires Top 10 YouTube Network Clevver Media

Alloy Digital, which has a stronghold on the hearts,minds and entertainment obsessions of teenage girls across America, has acquired YouTube powerhouse and entertainment news provider, Clevver Media.



The media company (which is responsible for Gossip Girl, Vampire Diaries, and Pretty Little Liars) spent between $5 and $10 million on Clevver, Ad Age reports.

Clevver Media also specialises in the Justin Bieber generation. The Hollywood-based channel claims to have garnered 1.2 billion video views since its 2006 launch. Some other fun facts about Clevver Media:

It was ranked as one of ComScore’s top 10 largest YouTube partner channels

ComScore also measured that that it had 6 million unique viewers in April

According to its website, Clevver has approximately one million subscribes

Although Clevver was already a part of the Alloy Digital Network, meaning that Alloy sold ads and sponsorships for the media group, the acquisition will allow Clevver to create a larger scope of videos and make bigger sponsorship deals.

