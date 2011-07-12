10 Issues That Should Keep You Up At Night

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. debt ceiling, civil unrest in the Mideast, the eurozone debt crises, and possible reprisals against the new government in Thailand are all issues that keep Nomura geopolitical analyst Alastair Newton up at night.Most worrisome however is the debt ceiling. He expects that while the U.S. will sidestep a default, it will likely fail to raise the debt ceiling by August 2.



Newton previously singled out Egypt as a worry spot well before protesters took to the streets.

United States: Hitting the ceiling The deadlock on the U.S. debt ceiling continues and while Newton believes there will not be an agreement by August 2, he does believe that the U.S. will probably avoid a technical default, but... ...rather as happened with TARP in 2008, we would expect market reaction to the passing of the deadline to be such that an agreement would likely follow very quickly. This would allow the US to fulfil its obligations in the bond market even though other payments (eg social security) could be delayed and parts of the government closed down (i.e. in a repetition of similar circumstances in 1995). Source: Nomura Though the austerity vote passed in the Greek parliament allowing for the fifth tranche of loans, the crisis in Greece is far from over. Newton believes public pressure will pose a threat to implementing the austerity programme and that the government's tenure looks uncertain as does Greece's membership in the eurozone. Protests are ongoing in Spain as well and while general elections were set to be held in March 2012, Newton expects the country may hold elections as early as this year. While opinion polls show a huge margin opposition party Partido Popular, PSOE's leader Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba could give the ruling party a boost. Meanwhile, Portugal is also expected to see a wide wave of protests as the government implements the terms of the EU/IMF bailout agreement. Source: Nomura MENA: Protests, potentates and petroleum Despite IEA's intervention, prices of Brent crude oil have drifted up to $110 - $120 per barrel price range as unrest continues in the Middle East and North Africa. Tensions continue in Bahrain despite opposition party al Wafiq's to participate in reconciliatory talks proposed by King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa. The political situation in Lebanon seems fragile as the UN Special Tribunal on Lebanon is looking to pressure Hezbollah. Morocco is expected to see pro-democracy demonstrations and Newton believes that Qaddafi will be ousted from power soon and expects the regime in Syria to collapse too. In Yemen concerns mount over the control Islamist militias, which the U.S. believes is in alliance with the Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, have over certain regions. South Sudan's independence from the North is not expected to go smoothly as it controls much of the region's oil, putting oil output from Sudan under threat. Source: Nomura Thailand: Back to the future? Puea Thea's victory in July 3 election was unsurprising but he 265 seat majority was, according to Newton. The news was welcomed by the markets with a bounce in Thai stocks and the Baht. This however is no guarantee of political stability according to Newton. Netwon expects more yellow shirt protests once new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her government are sworn in and an attempt to ban the Puea Thea itself. Moreover he thinks the key things to focus on for the moment are the new Prime Minister's economic policy and political amnesty which would be a step in the direction for her brother, former Prime Minsiter, Thaksin Shinawatra. Source: Nomura North Korea: The calm before another storm? Despite no new developments in the North and South Korea since June, tensions appear to be mounting in the Korean peninsula. Source: Nomura Pakistan: Overshadowed by Osama? Security threats remain a priority in Pakistan in the aftermath of Osama bin Laden's killing but Newton believes there have been no major political developments in the country since June that have affected financial markets. Source: Nomura Taiwan: A return to cross-strait tensions? The Democratic Progress Party's (DPP) is expected to threaten President Ma Ying-jeou post in the presidential and parliamentary elections slated to begin January 2012. DPP presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen is expected to campaign on environmental issues that include scrapping nuclear power. She has also promised to review he Economic Co- operation Framework Agreement (ECFA) between China and Taiwan. Newton believes that if Tsai Ing-wen were to win the election, it could spark cross-strait tensions between China and Taiwan and has a negative impact on US/China relations. Source: Nomura Newton doesn't expect anti-China legislation progressing in Congress and the U.S. Treasury is expected to redirect focus on market access, he does however think that the issue could gain traction as the 2012 election nears. He also expects the Dalai Lama's visit to Washington in July to unsettle China/U.S. relations. In terms of internal issues, Newton expects nationalist sentiments to rise in China. Internationally, he believes border disputes with India and Japan are likely to rise, as the U.S. is intent on boosting its military presence across the Pacific Rim. Source: Nomura Russia: Will he, won't he? Newton's concerns in Russia continue to centre on the office of the President. He believes that Vladimir Putin will probably be re-elected president of Russia in 2012. With constitutional amendments Putin would serve a six-year term. 35% of people polled for Nomura's report Russia: The end of 'tandemocracy'? believed that Putin would run for President, win and appoint Medvedev as his prime minster. Source: Nomura Argentina: The lady is for burning Argentina is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections this year. President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is expected to be re-elected. He also believes she will benefit from the sympathy vote following the death of her husband former president Néstor Kirchner in late 2010. A change in economic policy however looks unlikely though the economy is at risk of overheating. Source: Nomura Now here are some major risks to economies around the world... The World's 15 Biggest Economies And The Risks They Face >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.