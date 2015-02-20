Allison Williams speaks out for first time on dad Brian Williams

While America’s trust in Brian Williams may be waning in the wake of his embellishment of a war story, the news anchor’s actress daughter, Allison Williams, still trusts her father and hopes he will return to airwaves soon.

“One thing this experience has not done is shake my trust and belief in him as a man,” the “Girls” star said during a night of conversation at the 92nd Street Y in New York City with “Late Night” host Seth Meyers.

While the 26-year-old actress admitted that the past month has “been tough,” she also defended her father, saying: “

He’s an honest man, he’s a truthful man, he has so much integrity, he cares so much about journalism. And yes, he’s a really good dad.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Williams with his wife of 27 years, Jane Stoddard Williams, son Douglas, and his ‘Girls’ actress-daughter Allison Williams.

Read Allison Williams’ full remarks below:

Yeah, this has been a really hard time. We have also been feeling very lucky, counting our blessings. We have our health, we have each other. It’s been an incredible experience to experience the outreach from people we love — family, friends — and then people we don’t even know. Strangers just reaching out and saying ‘We want to see him back on TV.’ It’s been tough, though. Obviously toughest on my dad, who’s sort of been bearing the full responsibility for it. But my mum has been so strong and my brother’s been amazing. My dad has always been there for us, 100% of the time, even sometimes before we knew we needed him. And so this is — to be here for him is the least we can do right now. And one thing this experience has not done is shake my trust and belief in him as a man. He’s a really good man. He’s an honest man, he’s a truthful man, he has so much integrity, he cares so much about journalism. And yes, he’s a really good dad. But I know you can trust him, because as any good daughter does, I have tested him on that so many times. One of which actually was in 2003, when he was in Iraq for the war, I was in ninth grade. There was a father-daughter dance at the end of that year. And before he left, he was assuming he’d be back in time for the dance. And then as the date was coming, it didn’t seem like he was going to make it. But he had promised. And so then, right, a couple of days before, I was so upset — and I got a surprise call from Iraq from my dad. And he was asking if I had a date to the dance. So that’s the kind of man he is. And I can’t wait until he’s back on TV, and I know that many of you guys feel that way. Thank you for all of your outreach, I appreciate it.

Watch Williams defend her dad in her own words below:

