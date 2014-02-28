'Girls' Star Allison Williams Engaged To CollegeHumor Co-Founder Ricky Van Veen

Cindy Ord/Getty Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen have been dating for three years.

“Girls” star Allison Williams is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, CollegeHumor co-founder, Ricky Van Veen, her rep confirms.

Williams, 25, plays plays Marnie on the hit HBO series and is the daughter of NBC News anchor Brian Williams.

Van Veen, 33, created CollegeHumor while a student at Wake Forest. The site went on to earn between $US10 million — 15 million dollars a year before the partners sold a 51% controlling stake to IAC/InterActiveCorp and Barry Diller became Van Veen’s mentor. In 2012, he was chosen as one of Crain’s New York’s 40 Under 40 in 2012. Today, Van Veen is CEO of production company, Notional, which produces TV shows liked “Chopped” on the Food Network.

Williams, for her part, recently told Glamour magazine that she hopes to settle down and have a family. “My goal is to create a career I can walk away from and become a mum,” she said in the March issue. “I’d love to be a mum — and not have to bring my kids into my trailer.”

UsWeekly reports the pair were last seen sharing an ice cream sundae at a restaurant in Los Angeles after recently returning from a trip to Colombia.

