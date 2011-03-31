Apple Marketing VP Quits To Start New Company

Apple marketing communications VP Allison Johnson is leaving the company after 6 years.



She’ll be starting a new marketing and communications firm with Brandee Barker, the ex-Facebook PR exec who left the company last year, according to All Things D.

Without having much of a public face, Johnson has managed some of Apple’s most important work — its advertising, according to John Paczkowski, and before that, was a PR exec at HP.

