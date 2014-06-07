Another Top Executive Is Leaving Clinkle, The Stealth Payment Startup That Raised $US30 Million

LinkedIn Allison Hopkins

Human resources executive Allison Hopkins is leaving stealth payment startup Clinkle, Re/Code’s Jason Del Rey reports. We’ve confirmed that yesterday was Hopkins’ last day at the startup.

Hopkins was recruited by former Clinkle COO Barry McCarthy to the startup late last year; they worked together at Netflix. McCarthy left Clinkle in February and a number of other Clinkle employees have either left or been let go over the past six months.

Clinkle was founded by a young Stanford graduate, Lucas Duplan. It hopes to compete with products like Venmo and Square once it launches.

The company declined to comment on Hopkins’ departure.

