A 10-Foot Alligator Invaded The 15th Hole At A PGA Tournament Yesterday

The first round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C. was yesterday, and along with the golfers was an un-welcomed guest.



When golfer Brian Gay was at the 15th hold, an alligator showed up too. So Gay’s caddy, Kip Henley, pushed the alligator back into the water with a rake, successfully. We’re pretty sure that’s not in the caddy job description, but Gay said Henley wasn’t afraid of it.

Even after the alligator was back in the water, Gay was uneasy. He said:

“He’d go under, and then you don’t know where he went, and a couple times he came back at him. I didn’t know what was going to happen. Once I saw him 30 feet away I knew I had time to hit it and get out of there.”

Thanks to SportsGrid for posting this video:



