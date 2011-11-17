Next Year, A German Firm Will Begin Offering Space Travel Insurance

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

German insurance giant, Allianz, will start offering space travel insurance at the beginning of next year to coincide with the advent of commercial space travel, reports Reuters.Policies are likely to start at $700 but deluxe policies could be had for as much as $10,000. That may not be so much when you consider that Virgin Galactic will be charging budding astronauts $200,000 for five minutes trips into space starting in October 2012.



According to a statement on its website, Allianz has signed an agreement with the International Space Transport Association to provide galactic travellers with travel insurance.

The company already operates SpaceCo, a subsidiary that specialises in aerospace insurance though, of course, not for commercial travellers.

