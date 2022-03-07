An alliance of prominent Australian women are demanding concrete action to address inequality, following accusations of government inaction on #MeToo

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to a new alliance of prominent Australian women demanding policy changes to achieve equality for women with $189 million in government funding. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

A group of prominent Australians is demanding structural reform for women’s rights across workplaces and public spaces.

The campaign calls on leaders to implement a raft of policy solutions to address inequality.

The government has responded with an announcement it will commit $189 million over the next five years.

A video released on Sunday by a group of prominent Australians leading the country’s Me Too movement is demanding structural reform for women’s rights across workplaces and public spaces.

Launched ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) on Tuesday, the #SafetyRespectEquity campaign brings together a cohort of women who were central to Australia’s #MeToo movement in 2021, which had until then failed to enable women’s stories to break through and be brought into the media spotlight as they had in the US and across Western nations.

We invite you to join us in demanding a future in which ALL women enjoy safety, respect and equity. It is within reach and it starts here.#SafetyRespectEquityhttps://t.co/1KDuR5b1px pic.twitter.com/rdGKxQWzqC — Grace Tame (@TamePunk) March 6, 2022

“2021 exposed the extent to which the safety, respect and equity of women in Australia is denied and compromised. Individually and collectively,” journalist and activist Georgie Dent wrote in Women’s Agenda.

Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins, Chanel Contos, Julia Banks and Christine Holgate brought attention to the public around ways that women and children remain unsafe and undervalued across homes, workplaces, public spaces — and Parliament House.

Tame, who was Australian of the Year in 2021, campaigned to overturn a law that prohibited survivors of sexual assault from speaking publicly about their experiences.

In February 2021 Brittany Higgins alleged she was raped by a colleague in her boss’s office in Parliament House in 2019, and spent the past year, along with Tame and other women, exposing the prevalence of sexual assault in Australian society.

Chanel Contos launched a petition seeking more comprehensive consent education to be mandated in Aussie schools.

They have formed the coalition with former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate, Australian Council of Trade Union president Michele O’Neil, filmmaker, academic and First Nations advocate Larissa Behrendt, gold medallist Paralympian Madison de Rozario, former Mayor of Sydney Lucy Turnbull, businesswoman Wendy McCarthy, ex-Liberal MP Julia Banks, and The Parenthood director Georgie Dent.

Call for government policy

The campaign calls on leaders to implement a raft of solutions to solve inequality, including implementing the 55 recommendations in the government’s [email protected] report, acting on the National Plan for First Nations Women and Girls, eliminating the gender pay gap including necessary legal reform, and expanding paid parental leave.

It also calls for a series of actions to address violence against women including 10 days paid family and domestic violence leave, stronger, consistent child sexual assault laws, and embedding consent education in schools, universities, workplaces and homes.

The new alliance comes amid more concrete evidence of structural and policy settings that disadvantage and actively harm women.

On Sunday the Finance Sector Union revealed pay secrecy clauses were entrenching the gender pay gap among employees at Commonwealth Bank.

According to the survey, ­women believed they were being paid less but felt powerless to complain or seek a pay review because they were not allowed to discuss remuneration and bonuses.

“When employees are prohibited from discussing pay and bonuses with colleagues, it allows managers to get away with making decisions about pay based on conscious or unconscious bias,” the report said.

“Pay confidentiality is well known for contributing to the gender pay gap,” it said.

Another area the alliance will look to push policy change is in the superannuation sector, where The Australian Human Rights Commission says there remains a significant gap between the superannuation savings of Australian men and women.

Half of all women aged 45 to 59 have $8,000 or less in their superannuation funds, compared to $31,000 for men, the commission said, which accumulates through factors that drive inequality like the gender pay gap and family leave policies.

New research by financial intelligence agency Rainmaker published by APRA shows that despite the superannuation system being stacked against them, women own $1.2 trillion in superannuation.

However, though they comprise half of the population, women own just $44 of every $100 dollars Australia has in superannuation savings.

Women also have more super in industry funds representing hospitality, healthcare and the public sector where women represent a majority of employees.

“Australia’s women keep 42% of their superannuation in industry funds, 26% in SMSFs, 22% in retail funds, but only 8% in public sector funds and a tiny 2% in corporate funds,” said Alex Dunnin, executive director of research and compliance at Rainmaker Information.

New government-led organisation to address workplace culture

In response to last year’s pressure, the government has announced new funding to address inequality, including within the Australian government.

A landmark review in early 2021 by Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Kate Jenkins, into federal parliament’s culture found one in three staffers interviewed had been sexually harassed, and recommended a significant overhaul of its workplace culture.

The Morrison government announced on Sunday it would spend $189 million over five years on strengthening prevention and early intervention efforts in family, domestic and sexual violence.

Of this, $104 million over five years will go to primary prevention organisation Our Watch, which will work to drive change in the corporate sector and raise awareness about gendered violence.

Marise Payne, Minister for Women, said Our Watch would also develop safety programmes for use in TAFEs, universities, the media, workplaces and sports organisations.

“Our Watch will also boost its efforts in prevention for LGBTIQA+ Australians, Australians with disability and migrant women and develop further resources to educate young people about consent,” Payne said.