Alley Stars In Details, Not Totally Psyched About It

When last we saw iminlikewithyou’s Charles Forman in a national men’s magazine, he was modelling clothes for Esquire. That was in June, and we suggested that the event may have signaled a market top for Bubble 2.0. As always with these things, we hope we were wrong.



In any case, Charles is back in glossyland again, this time accompanied with his pal David Karp of Tumblr fame, in a Details article titled “The Playboys Of Tech“. Also making cameos in the piece: Digg’s Kevin Rose, Mashable’s Pete Cashmore, “wide-eyed CNET blogger” Caroline McCarthy, Mike “Mick” Hudack” of Blip.TV, and, of course, Julia Allison.

So how is the story? Well, it’s called the “The Playboys Of Tech”, so you can kind of see where they’re going here. Julia and Caroline describe their reactions to it, via IM, on Julia’s blog:

