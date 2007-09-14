Alley Real Estate: Chelsea Office Space Available For Late-Oct. Move-In

Yao-Hui Huang writes:



We are acquiring a floor of 9,000 square feet and would like to split it with a few other companies. The space will be divided as needed and renovated to taste. Groups greater than 10 are ideal. Rent includes all phone, internet, management fee, new office equipment, chairs, desks, all install including electric, architect costs, etc. Location: 27th Street and 7th Avenue. We will be finalising companies by September 20. Tentative move in date is October 27th.

Contact Yao-Hui Huang, Gigapixel Creative, Inc: [email protected] or 212-729-6861.

We know many of you are looking for space — whether an office or a venue for cocktails or presentations — and many of you have space to share. We’d like to help match people with places — drop us a line at [email protected] and we’ll post your note to our community page.

