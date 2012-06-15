Alley Real Estate: Manhattan Flex Space?

We’ve heard a lot lately from people looking for cheap, good, commercial real estate for small teams and startups that you can’t get from a traditional broker. We’d like to help match people and places, so if you have a request — or some space you’d like to fill — drop us a line and we’ll list it for free.
Today, a request from Brian McCaffrey:
A client of mine is looking for space for 2-3 developers initially, possibly adding 1-2 more people after that. I know there are some flex spaces at 55 Broad and 44 Wall, does anyone have any contact info for those, or any other options to recommend. Thanks.
A response and Brian’s contact info after the jump.
Joseph Zagrobelny replies:
Nysia runs one in the Wall St area, 55 Broad is 55broad.com, a couple more options:
http://www.officesuitegroup.com/offices/#Basic
http://www.techspace.com/
Contact:
Brian McCaffrey
Account Executive
Consulting Services Division
Robert Half Technology
33 Whitehall Street
11th Floor
New York , NY 10004
Tel: 212.480.0248
Fax: 212.509.9374
E-Mail: [email protected]
Website: www.rht.com
linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/3/150/554
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.