Alley Real Estate: Manhattan Flex Space?

We’ve heard a lot lately from people looking for cheap, good, commercial real estate for small teams and startups that you can’t get from a traditional broker. We’d like to help match people and places, so if you have a request — or some space you’d like to fill — drop us a line and we’ll list it for free.



Today, a request from Brian McCaffrey:

A client of mine is looking for space for 2-3 developers initially, possibly adding 1-2 more people after that. I know there are some flex spaces at 55 Broad and 44 Wall, does anyone have any contact info for those, or any other options to recommend. Thanks.

Joseph Zagrobelny replies:

Nysia runs one in the Wall St area, 55 Broad is 55broad.com, a couple more options:

http://www.officesuitegroup.com/offices/#Basic

http://www.techspace.com/

Contact:

Brian McCaffrey

Account Executive

Consulting Services Division

Robert Half Technology

33 Whitehall Street

11th Floor

New York , NY 10004

Tel: 212.480.0248

Fax: 212.509.9374

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.rht.com

linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/3/150/554

