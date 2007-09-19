Alley Real Estate: Space Available, Startup Needs A Home

A roundup of Alley real estate needs and wants:



Incubator office space available in the Financial District

Small office sublet in Tribeca available Nov. 1

A startup is looking for extra space for 2-3 desks and a whiteboard

A nonprofit is looking for evening, weekend classroom space

Details and contact info after the jump.

We know many of you are looking for space — whether an office or a venue for cocktails or presentations — and many of you have space to share. We’d like to help match people with places — drop us a line at [email protected] and we’ll post your note to our community page.

Financial Dist.: NYSIA Incubator Office Space

Exclusive for Technology companies, priority given to startups. Technology Incubator located at 55 Broad Street offering private office space starting at $800; cubicles starting at $600 and virtual office for $150. Please contact Raquel Bond at [email protected] or call 212-475-4503.

Small Tribeca Sublet Available Nov. 1

Anthony Casalena emails: My company (Squarespace) is about to outgrow our incredible small office sublet at 250 W. Broadway here in New York. I wanted to see if anyone would be interested in taking the old space starting on November 1st. The full floor is occupied by an architecture firm, and our space was a locked side office that we were sharing with an independent architect. The space comes with large metal desks, has enormous ceilings and a massive window overlooking a park. The maximum occupancy would be 2, and it’s a VERY comfortable fit. The rate is currently $1,200/month + shared utilities. Shared kitchen, shared copier/fax, a few cabinets of storage space. There is no conference room attached. Contact Anthony at [email protected]

NY Startup Path 101 Looking For Office Space

Charlie O’Donnell writes: Alex and I are currently looking for 2 (soon to be 3 hopefully) desks next to a wall that we can put a whiteboard up on… If anyone has some extra space that perhaps could turn into an actual sublet in the future, please let us know. We’d prefer to be somewhere along the N,R line in the city, but we’re not going to be picky if the price is right, or non-existant. Contact Charlie at [email protected] or Alex Lines at [email protected]

Nonprofit Looking For Evening, Weekend Classroom Space

Ming Jack Po emails: I’m affiliated with a non-profit and we are looking for space to hold classes in the evening (post 5 PM) and on weekends. Contact Jack at [email protected]

