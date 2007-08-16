Alley Real Estate: Shared Flatiron Office Space Available In September

Share office space with a technology firm in an 1100 square foot loft-like space starting SEPTEMBER 1st. Office is located in an elevator building with 24X7 access and guard service.



Available Space includes:

– Semi-Private windowed office with room for 2 people

– Furnished “Bullpen” space that can seat up to 5 people

– Conference room.

– Storage area

– Kitchenette w/ refrigerator and microwave

$3600 per month includes:

– Rent

– Electric/AC

– 24/7 Guard Service

– Cleaning Service

Contact Adam at 212-929-4270 or [email protected]

