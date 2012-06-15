Alley Mogul Founds Alley Rag

For ex-Doubleclick CEO Kevin Ryan running four start-ups wasn’t enough, so he co-founded a fifth: Silicon Alley Insider. “New York’s tech industry is on fire,” Ryan says. “We deserve our own trade rag.”



Ryan’s co-founders include Dwight Merriman, the former Doubleclick executive, and Henry Blodget, the former Wall Street analyst and Eliot-Spitzer-punching bag. Asked whether Blodget’s controversial past was a concern, Ryan responded, “Dwight chained the computers to the desks, so we feel fine.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.