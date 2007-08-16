Alley Mogul and JupiterMedia CEO (JUPM) Alan Meckler: Business Fabulous!

New York’s own blogging CEO, Alan Meckler, is excited about several recent JupiterMedia (JUPM) moves, including the redesign of Internet.com, the purchase of Laurel Touby’s MediaBistro, and Stockxpert, which, thankfully, is actually a photo-buying site instead of yet another addiction-aide for day-traders.



From Alan’s blog:

The new Internet.com is off to a great start. Page views and unique visits to this page have increased significantly since the redesign took place two weeks ago. This is promising. Hopefully if this positive trend is taking place in the summer then results could be even better once fall begins… We are now gaining registered users at three to four times the rate we were obtaining them prior to the new system’s launch.

Over at our Stockxpert microstock site we are not too far away from launching a subscription service as well as being able to add footage to the Stockxpert offerings. Mediabistro is a gem. Perhaps it is honeymoon bliss, but Mediabistro is a gem of a company topped only by its personnel. Mediabistro is packed with talent…. The summer is winding down as Jupitermedia is heating up on many fronts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.