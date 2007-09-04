Alley Job Hunt: Time Warner (TWX)

Will working at Time Warner (TWX) score you a chance to hang with the boys from Entourage? Probably not, but the media giant is looking to fill hundreds of NY-based job openings, including many at HBO. The company’s careers site won’t let us link directly to the job descriptions, but postings since Aug. 1 include:



HBO: Director, HBO online, senior Internet architect, senior software engineer, emerging technology R&D analyst (broadband/mobile/home networking), anti-piracy specialist, audience research analyst, freelance designer, database analysts, HBO broadband manager

AOL: Senior software engineer, SEO interns, sales support director, AOL Games/AOL Latino senior product manager

Turner Broadcasting: CNN digital ad service reps, sales planner for Cartoon Network, digital ad ops manager, digital video producer for CNNMoney.com, senior digital producer for CNNMoney.com

Time Warner Corporate: VP of corporate IT, business systems analyst, senior application security analyst

Time Inc.: Biz dev director and manager for CNNMoney, senior IT business analyst, senior software developer of digital asset management, senior and junior e-commerce software developers, marketing coordinator, photo assistant (InStyle.com)

New Line Cinema: Desktop support (IT)

