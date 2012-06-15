Alley Job Hunt: Yahoo!

Dan Frommer

Are you a New York-based engineer looking for a new job? Probably best to stay clear of Yahoo. Unlike rival Google, Jerry Yang’s company isn’t hiring a lot of techies in Gotham. But they do have at least 44 positions open here, including:

  • a director for its newspaper partner program
  • a director of business and legal affairs
  • a homepage producer
  • a marketing manager for Yahoo! promotions
  • a product manager and content producer for Yahoo! Finance
  • a senior PR manager
  • a “data insights” manager that bridges marketing with information systems
  • a slew of sales positions — including political advertising
  • a media research number cruncher

Regretfully, Yahoo!’s database won’t let us link directly to the job descriptions via its HotJobs site, but you can do a quick New York search. Did we miss anything? Important hires and fires under the radar? [email protected]

