Alley Job Hunt: Yahoo!

Are you a New York-based engineer looking for a new job? Probably best to stay clear of Yahoo. Unlike rival Google, Jerry Yang’s company isn’t hiring a lot of techies in Gotham. But they do have at least 44 positions open here, including:



a director for its newspaper partner program

a director of business and legal affairs

a homepage producer

a marketing manager for Yahoo! promotions

a product manager and content producer for Yahoo! Finance

a senior PR manager

a “data insights” manager that bridges marketing with information systems

a slew of sales positions — including political advertising

a media research number cruncher

Regretfully, Yahoo!’s database won’t let us link directly to the job descriptions via its HotJobs site, but you can do a quick New York search. Did we miss anything? Important hires and fires under the radar? [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.