Alley Job Hunt: Yahoo!

Are you a New York-based engineer looking for a new job? Probably best to stay clear of Yahoo. Unlike rival Google, Jerry Yang’s company isn’t hiring a lot of techies in Gotham. But they do have at least 44 positions open here, including:
- a director for its newspaper partner program
- a director of business and legal affairs
- a homepage producer
- a marketing manager for Yahoo! promotions
- a product manager and content producer for Yahoo! Finance
- a senior PR manager
- a “data insights” manager that bridges marketing with information systems
- a slew of sales positions — including political advertising
- a media research number cruncher
Regretfully, Yahoo!’s database won’t let us link directly to the job descriptions via its HotJobs site, but you can do a quick New York search. Did we miss anything? Important hires and fires under the radar? [email protected]
