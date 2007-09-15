Alley Job Hunt: News Corp. (NWS) And Dow Jones (DJ)

Dan Frommer

News Corp. (NWS) and Dow Jones (DJ) may not be one big happy Murdoch family quite yet, but both are hiring for tech- and ad-related positions. (Though once their merger goes through, Dow Jones will inevitably shed some positions, too.) Some of the companies’ latest openings:

  • News Corp.: IT Support
  • Fox News: Manager, Digital Business Development; Digital Biz Dev Coordinator; Senior Web Designer
  • Blue Sky Studios (White Plains, N.Y.): Visual Developers, Designers; Systems Technical Assistant
  • New York Post: Web Designer/Producer
  • Dow Jones: Biz Dev Manager; Ad Ops Coordinator; Desktop Publishing Associate; Director, Product Development; Head Of Product, Dow Jones-IAC JV; Project Manager; VP, Business and Audience Development; Graphic Designer; Marketing Manager; Head of Technology

