Alley Job Hunt: News Corp. (NWS) And Dow Jones (DJ)

News Corp. (NWS) and Dow Jones (DJ) may not be one big happy Murdoch family quite yet, but both are hiring for tech- and ad-related positions. (Though once their merger goes through, Dow Jones will inevitably shed some positions, too.) Some of the companies’ latest openings:



News Corp.: IT Support

Fox News: Manager, Digital Business Development; Digital Biz Dev Coordinator; Senior Web Designer

Blue Sky Studios (White Plains, N.Y.): Visual Developers, Designers; Systems Technical Assistant

New York Post: Web Designer/Producer

Dow Jones: Biz Dev Manager; Ad Ops Coordinator; Desktop Publishing Associate; Director, Product Development; Head Of Product, Dow Jones-IAC JV; Project Manager; VP, Business and Audience Development; Graphic Designer; Marketing Manager; Head of Technology

