Alley Job Hunt: Google (GOOG)

Why work for Google’s rapidly growing New York office? All the usual perks: free food, impressive coworkers, hefty benefits package, etc. You may also get invited to cocktail parties full of magazine babes — unlike some of us. If any of that appeals to you, the NY GooglePlex is looking to fill dozens of openings, ranging from ad sales and marketing to IT and biz dev. Technical positions include:
- Software engineers fluent in C++ and/or Java
- Engineering directors and project managers
- Software testing engineers
- Developers for Google Checkout and billing/payments
- An associate product manager
- Google Maps API/mashup evangelist
- Interaction, user-interface, and Web developers
See Also: Alley Job Hunt Time Warner, Viacom/CBS, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Yahoo!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.