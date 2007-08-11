Alley Job Hunt: IAC/InterActiveCorp

Want to make IAC’s new Frank Gehry-designed HQ your second home? The company is looking to fill 29 spots in New York at a handful of their brands, including IAC corporate, Ask.com, Ticketmaster, Citysearch, and an online joint venture with Dow Jones. Recent postings include a mix of technical and business-side jobs:



Ask.com: toolbar biz dev manager, ad systems reporting specialist, site development and strategy business manager

Dow Jones/IAC venture: software developers, senior Web designer, sales assistants, project managers

IAC corporate: ad ops coordinators, auditing director, project manager for IAC’s advertising solutions group working on “most critical technology project of 2007 (going into 2008)”

Ticketmaster: event coordinator, information systems manager

Primal Ventures: director (IAC’s venture wing, led by Jim Safka, former CEO of Match.com)

Citysearch: account executives

