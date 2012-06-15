Alley Food: FoodWorks Flatiron...Another Packed Lunch Place (Warning: Green Peppers Smell Like Feet)

I had high hopes for this one (FoodWorks Flatiron, on 19th between 5th and 6th)

I was attracted mainly by the godsend benches outside, ideal for checking Blackberry and making phone calls. Also the torrential stream of lunchers. Inside, the vast selection of canned and bagged groceries, sushi, salads, and made-to-order club sandwiches were promising.

Prices about $1 higher on average than Food Depot around the corner, but yuppier-sounding menus suggested the dollar might be well spent. And it might be–if you spend it on the right stuff.

I, unfortunately, spent it on the Nicoise salad, which turned out to be half a can of tuna dumped over lettuce with some sliced red potatoes, black olives, green peppers, red peppers, capers, and anchovies thrown on–along with no dressing and a lot of salt. $7.50 with tax.

The canned tuna was fine. The black olives were grey and tired. Potatoes were fine. Red peppers were floppy. Green peppers were crisp, but mysteriously and alarmingly, they smelled like feet–at which point the remaining lettuce hit the trash. If I go back, it will mostly be for the benches.

