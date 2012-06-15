Alley Food: Cosi On 6th Avenue For Lunch

Silicon Alley’s Cosi franchise at 22nd and 6th is good for a quick, predictable lunch, either in their large, clean, airy dining room or at your desk.



Cosi’s sandwiches are filling and tasty. Try their trademark Grilled Chicken T.B.M. caprese sandwich — diced chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and vinaigrette dressing — wrapped up in warm flatbread. For $7.29, you also get a small baggie of chips or baby carrots. A friend recommends the Signature salad: mixed greens tossed with grapes, pears, pistachios, dried cranberries and gorgonzola. We haven’t tried their soup, entrees or pizza yet.

After 5 p.m., Cosi gets a little weird, with waiter service and a bar. This seems counterintuitive, even for an upscale sandwich chain: New Yorkers already have enough places to sit down and pay a tip, with plenty more character (and fewer strollers).

I started eating at Cosi several years ago in Chicago while I was tracking their stock as a possible investment after watching Panera shares take off. But Cosi’s multiple personalities — including tabletop s’more cookers — just don’t make much sense, and the company is steadily losing money.

But they make a consistently good flatbread sandwich and happily accept credit cards.

Best For: Solo lunch or casual lunch with friends or coworkers.

Cost: $7-$10 per person.

