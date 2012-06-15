Alley Food: Best Salad in Silicon Alley

At Chop’t (17th St. bet. 5th Ave and Broadway), a satisfying salad shop where lettuce lovers can choose from five types of fresh greens, the line at lunch is almost as long as the dizzying list of chopped options. Here, even the 28 homemade dressings come in three different varieties: classic, exotic, and “spa,” and the extensive array of mix-ins is enough to entice even the finickiest salad eaters.



But it isn’t until after your salad is assembled that Chop’t reveals its real secret weapon: a chopping station manned by an expert with a double-bladed mezzaluna who minces your salad with the zeal of a ninja warrior. The result is a bountiful bowl of bite-size, well-mixed veggies that is almost always worth the long wait, if not the prohibitive price tag.

Despite its four-star rating on Yelp and generally positive reviews on Menupages, some regulars note that Chop’t also cuts corners. Its bland homemade chargrilled flat bread, a far cry from the fresh-baked, flat bread goodness that comes with salads at Cosi, is only desirable for sopping up excess salad dressing.

With make-your-own salad bars ubiquitous in New York City these days, Chop’t should also think hard about shredding its prices: A typical bowl with grilled chicken, mozzarella and four vegetables, while a treat, will set you back a whopping $10-15.

Best for: Solo lunch

Price: $10-$15 per person

