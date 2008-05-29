Alley Beer Pong: CollegeHumor Destroys Gawker

IAC (IACI) boss Barry Diller (SA 100 #2), out West at the D6 conference, should be proud: His CollegeHumor has defeated Nick Denton’s (SA 100 #7) Gawker Media at beer pong. Adding insult to injury, CollegeHumor also blogged the results first (as far as we can tell).
“I think the score was 10-2 when we ran out of beer,” CollegeHumor editor-in-chief Ricky Van Veen (SA 100 #70) writes.
The match comes almost two weeks after Facebook canceled its matchup vs. CollegeHumor — and sent munchies instead.
Photo: Ricky Van Veen, CollegeHumor
