Doctors debunk 8 seasonal allergy myths

Allergy specialists Wei Wei Li and Payel Gupta debunk 7 common myths about seasonal allergies.

They discuss whether flowers and hypoallergenic pets are true triggers for your allergies.

They also talk about whether honey, immunotherapy, and medication are effective treatments.

Li is a board-certified adult and pediatric allergy immunology specialist and the medical director at Cleared. She’s been in practice in New Jersey for the past 10 years. You can read more about her work here.

Gupta is an adult and pediatric allergy, asthma, and immunology specialist. She is also a cofounder and the chief medical officer at Cleared. She’s been practicing in New York City for over 12 years. You can read more about her work here.