What it's like to be allergic to touch

Dermatographia is a condition where the skin wells up if it’s scratched, pressed, or even just touched lightly. There’s no widely understood cause, and many of those affected don’t seek treatment.

Hannah Arbuthnott, a 21-year-old from England, has the condition. In a video interview, she talks about what it’s like to have a form of what’s commonly referred to as “skin writing.”

While she laments the lack of treatment for the condition, she was relatively optimistic about the whole thing.

“That’s the kind of fun part of the condition,” she said about the skin writing aspect. “You can draw little smiley faces and messages to yourself, and they are there for a half an hour.”

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

