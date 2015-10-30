Allergan confirms talks to merge with Pfizer

Allergan has confirmed it is in talks with Pfizer about a merger.

Reports on Wednesday indicated that both companies were in discussions to create what would be the world’s largest healthcare company with a combined market cap of around $US330 billion.

Here’s the full statement:

Allergan plc today confirmed that it has been approached by Pfizer Inc. and is in preliminary friendly discussions regarding a potential business combination transaction. Allergan stated that no agreement has been reached and there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction, or as to the terms on which a transaction, if any, might be agreed. The company will not comment on speculation regarding the terms of a potential transaction. Under any potential scenario with Pfizer, Allergan remains strongly committed to complete the proposed divestment of its global generics business to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and expects the generics divestiture transaction to close in the first quarter of 2016. A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: The one thing you can add to coffee for even more energy in the morning



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.