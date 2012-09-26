Tea Party favourite Allen West Wrote His Own Speech To The United Nations, And It Is Pretty Crazy

Florida Congressman Allen West had harsh criticism for Barack Obama after the President’s speech at the United Nations today.



In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Tea Party favourite accused Obama of continuing to “offer up apologies instead of defending our hard earned First Amendment right to freedom of speech,” and slammed the President for not referring to the attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi as a terrorist attack.

Then West offers what his own statement to the United Nations “would have been:”

“The future does not belong to those who attack our Embassies and Consulates and kill our Ambassadors. The Angel of Death in the form of an American Bald Eagle will visit you and wreak havoc and destruction upon your existence.”

(h/t HuffPost Hill)

