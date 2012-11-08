UPDATE: Allen West Won't Concede, And The Race Could Be Headed For A Recount

NBC projected last night that Florida Republican Congressman and Tea Party favourite Allen West would lose his election race to Democratic challenger Patrick Murphy, but West is refusing to concede.



With 100 per cent of the vote in, Murphy leads West by fewer than 2,500 votes. NBC projected Murphy would win last night, but neither CNN nor The Associated Press have yet to make a call. In a statement today, West campaign manager Tim Edson said that the race was not over.

“This race is far from decided and there is no rush to declare an outcome. Ensuring a fair and accurate counting of all ballots is of the utmost importance. There are still tens of thousands of absentee ballots to be counted in Palm Beach County and potential provisional ballots across the district.

He added: “We will continue to fight to ensure every vote is counted properly and fairly, and accordingly will pursue all legal means necessary.”

Murphy declared victory early Wednesday morning in a statement.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support from the voters of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. I pledge to be a representative who will work across the aisle, listen to all points of views, and work to end the divisiveness in Congress. Our country faces many challenges, and by working together we will continue to move our country forward.”

Here are the results, via CNN:

