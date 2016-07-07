Allen West explains why he 'can't thank' FBI 'enough' for not recommending charges against Clinton

Former Florida Congressman Allen West wrote in a blog post Wednesday that he was “delighted” the FBI will not recommend charges against Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email system as secretary of state.

“I can’t thank Director [James] Comey enough for coming to this decision,” West wrote.

The conservative firebrand said he “always” had “concern” President Barack Obama would “release the hounds” on Clinton in an effort to replace her as the presumptive Democratic nominee with Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, West contended, would have been far more difficult for Donald Trump to defeat in November.

“That would be a really tough ticket to beat, since Joe Biden’s favorables, regardless of gaffes and such, are extremely high,” West wrote.

West wrote that Comey had instead opted to leave Clinton in the race as a significantly damaged candidate — a “gift wrapped with a bow” to Republicans.

Comey said at a Tuesday press conference that 110 emails that traversed Clinton’s private email server had classified information at the time they were sent or received. He called her behaviour “extremely careless” and said it was “possible” that “hostile actors” had gained access to her account.

Nevertheless, the agency director said “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring charges against her and that the bureau would not recommend doing so.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch indicated last week that she would likely accept the FBI’s recommendation.

Both Comey and Lynch are set to testify before Congress this month.

