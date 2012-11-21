FINALLY: Tea Party favourite Allen West Has Conceded

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

Republican Florida Rep. Allen West has conceded in his House race to Democratic challenger Patrick Murphy, capping off a long two-week battle in which he demanded a recount.”While there are certainly still inaccuracies in the results, and the actions of the St. Lucie County and Palm Beach County Supervisors of Elections rightly raise questions in my mind and for many voters, after much analysis and this past weekend’s recount in St. Lucie County, our legal team does not believe there are enough over-counted, undercounted or fraudulent votes to change the outcome of the election,” West said in a statement this morning that also congratulated Murphy.



West was declared the loser by multiple outlets late on Election Night, but he refused to concede and demanded a recount, citing possible fraudulent outcomes in St. Lucie County. The eventual recount in the county actually added to Murphy’s lead.

West’s loss ends a two-year run for the Representative, who was swept into Congress during the 2010 Tea Party wave. He was known as one of the most outspoken and brash new members of Congress.

Murphy said in a statement that he was “excited and honored to get to work.”

“I appreciate Congressman West’s gracious concession today,” he said. “I am truly humbled that the voters of the 18th district have entrusted me to represent them in Washington. To those who supported my opponent, my door is open and I want to hear your voice. I campaigned on a message of reaching across the aisle to get things done for the people of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, and that is as important in this district as it is in Washington. I am excited and honored to get to work.”

