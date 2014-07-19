Former Congressman Blames Obama For Ukraine Plane Crash

Former Congressman Allen West (R-Florida) thinks President Barack Obama “indirectly responsible” for Thursday’s Malaysian Airlines plane crash in Ukraine, which U.S. officials say could have been caused by an anti-aircraft missile from pro-Russian separatists.

“The blood on Vladimir Putin’s hands was poured by Barack Obama, who is indirectly responsible, accountable … and no different than Neville Chamberlain’s weakness in the face of the 20th Century maniacal dictator Adolf Hitler,” West, who maintains a relatively large following among conservative activists, wrote in a new post on his blog Friday.

“So much for no drama Obama,” West added. “He is purposefully creating drama globally.”

To substantiate his claim, West cited Obama’s 2012 hot mic moment when he told Russian President Dmitri Medvedev he would have more “flexibility” to negotiate with Russia on missile defence after the U.S. election.

“Sadly, hundreds of Ukrainians and 298 souls on MH17 have paid the price for the weakness and abject cowardice of Obama’s ‘flexibility,'” West wrote. “And here in America we quibble over a lawsuit against this charlatan.”

