VIDEO: GOP Campaign Releases Ad Featuring Killer Of James Foley

YouTube A scene from Allen Weh’s campaign ad.

The unidentified jihadist who apparently killed American journalist James Foley in an infamous video released last week is already being featured in a campaign ad.

In the video released Monday by Allen Weh, the Republican running against Sen. Tom Udall (D-New Mexico), Weh’s campaign tears into both President Barack Obama and Udall for their alleged lack of leadership in the world.

An audio clip of Obama promising to be dedicated to his job is mixed with images of violence abroad and Obama on vacation. Foley’s killer appears for just a few frames in the video, which was flagged Monday afternoon by CNN.

Weh’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment but Udall’s campaign was quick to blast the ad as “reprehensible and appalling.”

“James Foley’s death is a tragedy, and to use his killer’s horrific image for personal gain in a campaign ad is reprehensible and appalling,” Udall’s campaign manager, Daniel Sena, said in a statement. “If Allen Weh wants to talk about the issues with New Mexico voters, he should find a way to do it that is respectful and substantive. Using James Foley’s horrific and tragic death for shock value is offensive to Mr. Foley’s family, New Mexico voters and the rest of our country.”

View the ad below.

