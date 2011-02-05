10 Ginormous High School Stadiums That Were Bought With Tax Dollars

Photo: Courtesy of Universal Studios
Maybe in Allen, Texas no one thinks twice about spending tax dollars on a $60 million high school stadium. After the project was described in the New York Times, however, most of the country was outraged.$60 million could pay something like 120 teacher salaries for a decade. This at a time when local governments around the country — and yes, in Texas, — are slashing spending.
In fact, there are many giant stadiums around the country, some bigger than the one in Allen.
Are these behemoths a thing of the past?
Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio. Built for $246,000, it holds 16,600 without additional seating.
Eagle Stadium in Allen, Texas. The $60 million stadium will be completed in 2012. It will hold 18,000. (Picture shows the old stadium)
Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, Texas. The site of Friday Night Lights, it was built in 1982 and holds 19,302.
