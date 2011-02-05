10 Ginormous High School Stadiums That Were Bought With Tax Dollars

Photo: Courtesy of Universal Studios

Maybe in Allen, Texas no one thinks twice about spending tax dollars on a $60 million high school stadium. After the project was described in the New York Times, however, most of the country was outraged.$60 million could pay something like 120 teacher salaries for a decade. This at a time when local governments around the country — and yes, in Texas, — are slashing spending.



In fact, there are many giant stadiums around the country, some bigger than the one in Allen.

Are these behemoths a thing of the past?

