10 Ginormous High School Stadiums That Were Bought With Tax Dollars

Gus Lubin
friday night lights ratliff odessa

Photo: Courtesy of Universal Studios

Maybe in Allen, Texas no one thinks twice about spending tax dollars on a $60 million high school stadium. After the project was described in the New York Times, however, most of the country was outraged.$60 million could pay something like 120 teacher salaries for a decade. This at a time when local governments around the country — and yes, in Texas, — are slashing spending.

In fact, there are many giant stadiums around the country, some bigger than the one in Allen.

Are these behemoths a thing of the past?

Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in Valdosta, Ga. Built in 1922, it holds 11,249.


Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash. Back in 1910 it could hold 30,000. Today it holds 15,000.


Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio. Built for $246,000, it holds 16,600 without additional seating.

Stallworth Stadium in Baytown, Texas. Built in 1969, it holds 16,500.

San Angelo Stadium in Texas. Built for $12 million in 1956, it holds 17,500.

Eagle Stadium in Allen, Texas. The $60 million stadium will be completed in 2012. It will hold 18,000. (Picture shows the old stadium)

Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, Texas. The site of Friday Night Lights, it was built in 1982 and holds 19,302.

Memorial Stadium in Mesquite, Texas. Built in 1977, it holds 20,000.

Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Built for $2.5 million in 1938, it holds 22,400.

Alamo Stadium in San Antonio. Built as a WPA project in 1940, it holds 23,000.

