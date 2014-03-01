$60 Million Texas High School Football Stadium Closed Because Of Structural Problems

Eagle Stadium, the $US60 million high school football field in Allen, Texas that opened 18 months ago, is closing indefinitely due to structural concerns.

There are cracks in the stadium’s concourse that have gotten worse since they were first discovered in August 2012, according to the Dallas Morning News.

WFAA has video of the cracks:

A tarp has been placed over the entire concourse to prevent water damage:

The stadium holds 18,000 people and features a jumbotron, and was built with public funds in a bond deal.

WFAA reports that it will remain closed until at least June.

The superintendent of Allen Independent School District called it an “investment” in a statement on Thursday:

“This is a significant investment for our community. We are very disappointed and upset that these problems have arisen. It is unacceptable. Our students, families, and the entire community have always supported the district and our commitment to them is to make sure this issue is appropriately resolved.”

The firm that built the stadium, Pogue Construction, says it’s working on a solution.

