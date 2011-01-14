Lawyers For Alleged Ponzi Schemer Allen Stanford Are Blaming Prison Doctors For His Drug Addiction

The government thinks that alleged ponzi schemer Allen Stanford should be sent to a pirson medical facility for psychiatric evaluation and treatment for his drug addiction.



Stanford’s trial was just postponed because he’s suffering from a “major depressive disorder,” is addicted to an anti-anxiety drug, and suffered traumatic brain injury when he was beaten by prisoners last year – all of which makes him unfit to stand trial.

When the judge delayed the trial, he asked both sides to submit proposals for where Stanford should undergo treatment.

Obviously his lawyers refuse to send their client to a prison hospital and want him treated elsewhere, according to Bloomberg.

Federal attorneys, however, want Stanford confined to a prison medical facility for 30 days. They argue that “such an evaluation will allow for the reduction in Stanford’s medications at an appropriate psychiatric Bureau of Prisons facility with medical supervision.” Plus they say he’s a flight risk.

Stanford’s lawyers said a federal detention centre “is not a suitable facility” because it was over-prescription of anti-anxiety meds by its doctors that caused his problems in the first place. They say the drug wasn’t medically necessary and the “present facility lacks a full-time medical staff.”

Instead they’ve suggested home confinement with electronic monitoring or hospitalization at a Houston hospital.

Anything to get him out of jail, where he’s basically being tortured, and is suffering emotionally because of it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.