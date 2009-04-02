First of all the big story is that supposed Ponzi schemer Allen Stanford still hasn’t been charged with any crime. That’s really mind boggling, and we can’t fathom what, exactly, the government is waiting for.



In the meantime, though. Allen Stanford says he can’t afford a lawyer. He’s a billionaire, but his assets have been frozen, and apparently nobody will work with him pro-bono. It’s kind of a catch-22. This shouldn’t be that hard to rectify, though. The government ought to let him withdraw just a little bit of cash to retain counsel. It seems fair.

